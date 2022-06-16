Biden, Pelosi caught in school choice ‘hypocrisy,’ proposed gun control misses the mark and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LESSONS IN ‘HYPOCRISY’ – Biden, Pelosi, other top Dems sent their kids to private school but oppose school choice. Continue reading …

MISSING THE MARK – Proposed gun control measures lack empirical evidence they reduce crimes, experts say. Continue reading …

WHERE’S THE OUTRAGE? – Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s neighbors question media’s muted response to threat on his life. Continue reading …

OUT WITH THE OLD – Should Washington’s elderly leaders hand over power to a younger generation? Americans weigh in. Continue reading …

SMART MONEY MOVES – Ways to position yourself financially after the Fed’s historic rate hike. Continue reading …

FOX NEWS POLL – Voters reveal which party they trust more on crime, inflation. Continue reading …

‘LITERACY SUCCESS’ – Former Secretary of Education William Bennett identifies an Alabama school with a culture of student excellence. Continue reading …

DEMOCRACY DIVIDED – Voters voice strong support for gun reform, but split over which party would better handle the gun control issue. Continue reading …

SADDLED WITH RAGE – Border Patrol agents react as DHS prepares punishment over ‘whip’ claim. Continue reading …

TRIGGERED – Ron DeSantis’ joke about ‘African-American support’ from Elon Musk outrages liberal media: ‘This is sick.’ Continue reading …

‘YOU WONDER…’ – CNN’s Van Jones reacts to President Biden’s gaffes with the question on everyone’s mind. Continue reading …

ADVOCATING IS LIBERATING – Former ‘Today’ show and ‘CBS Evening News’ anchor Katie Couric tells ‘The Daily Show’ she’s ‘liberated’ to ‘be an activist.’ Continue reading …

FORGET ‘BOTH SIDES’ – CNN’s Don Lemon tells fellow journalists: No ‘false sense of equivalency’ between Republicans, Democrats. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – COVID-19 escaped from a lab funded by Fauci, now he’s got the virus. Continue reading

TUCKER CARLSON – The price of U.S. gas now qualifies as a catastrophe. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The Fed’s rate hike is going to negatively impact mortgage rates and the housing market in Joe Biden’s cratering economy. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Exposing Democrats’ ‘twisted priorities.’ Continue reading …

COLD CASE CRACKED – Murder of ‘Baby Jane Doe’ solved after 36 years.Continue reading …

MAJOR MISSION – US forces capture senior ISIS bomb maker after pulse-pounding raid. Continue reading …

FAMILY FIRST – ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star says future Hollywood career would have to ‘fit around’ wife, kids after Texas move. Continue reading …

PRICE OF GOING ‘WOKE’ – President Biden’s transgender blackmail threatens low-income Americans, Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts writes. Continue reading …

“Donald Trump predicted it [inflation, rate hikes]. It’s hurting Americans all across the country, especially the poor, the middle class, people on fixed incomes. Two-thirds of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck.”

– SEAN HANNITY

