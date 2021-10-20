Biden optimistic deal can be reached on social spending bill capped at $1.9T: report

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day

Biden lowers spending bill target to between $1.75T and $1.9T: report

President Biden has privately informed Democratic lawmakers he is optimistic they can reach an agreement on a social spending plan capped at about $1.9 trillion, a spending target that would mark a significant reduction from the vast economic overhaul he initially envisioned, according to a report Tuesday.

Biden detailed a potential deal for a spending proposal of between $1.75 trillion and $1.9 trillion during a private meeting on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The president was said to have shared the outline with at least some Democratic lawmakers.

The revised package includes many of the original plan’s signature proposals, including universal pre-K, substantial investment in green energy and expanded Medicare benefits. However, the sources told Washington Post the details were still subject to change.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, center, along with other lawmakers, talks with reporters outside the West Wing of the Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, following their meeting with President Joe Bid (AP Newsroom)

The Post reported the downsized spending plan could cut or reduce several programs favored by progressive leaders, including less money than they wanted for affordable public housing, a child tax credit extension of just one year, and reduced paid leave.

The latest spending benchmark indicates Biden and other Democratic leaders have made significant cuts to their vast spending plan to achieve a compromise that satisfies both moderate and progressive Democratic lawmakers. Democratic leaders have set an Oct. 31 deadline to reach an agreement on the spending plan and a separate $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– Rand Paul: Democrats ‘will squeeze‘ money out of ordinary people

– WaPo editorial board scolds progressives amid Dem spending battle: ‘Stop demanding’ a ‘revolution’ from Biden

– Kudlow: Manchin, Sinema ‘make a lovely couple’ fighting Democrats’ spend and tax agenda

– NBC’s Chuck Todd says ‘burden’ is on Biden, WH to resolve Dem infighting on spending: ‘Take control of this!’

Terry McAuliffe abruptly ends interview, tells local Virginia reporter ‘You should’ve asked better questions’

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe cut his interview short with a local Virginia TV station and scolded the reporter for not asking “better questions.”

WJLA 7News reporter Nick Minock conducted interviews with the former governor and his GOP rival Glenn Youngkin, sharing highlights on-air while releasing the full interviews and transcripts online.

However, WJLA anchor Jonathan Elias offered a disclaimer to viewers who may notice that Youngkin’s interview was much longer than McAuliffe’s.

“So if you watch those entire interviews on our website, we do want to point out that the Terry McAuliffe interview is shorter than our interview with Glenn Youngkin. That was not by our doing,” Elias told viewers during Tuesday’s evening newscast. “Nick offered both candidates 20 minutes exactly to be fair for the interviews. McAuliffe abruptly ended 7News’ interview after just ten minutes and told Nick that he should have asked better questions and that Nick should have asked questions 7News viewers care about. That’s what he said.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– MSNBC contributor: Republicans are ‘going to cheat’ to win 2022 midterm elections

– Youngkin vows to hold Loudoun County officials responsible after alleged sexual assaults

– Harris hitting campaign trail with McAuliffe amid tight race for Virginia governor

– McAuliffe nods as Stacey Abrams tells ‘big lie’ to Dem voters

Meghan McCain opens up about being a conservative woman in mainstream media in exclusive ‘Hannity’ interview

Megan McCain joined “Hannity” for an exclusive interview in which she discussed her departure from “The View” Tuesday.

“I’m just traumatized looking at it. Man, that’s brutal,” host Sean Hannity said after viewing clips of exchanges between McCain and “View” hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

McCain said the way she was treated caused her to re-think her job. “My four years in an anthropological experiment at left-wing media had come to an end.”

As the “token conservative” on the show, McCain alleged she was “targeted” and “treated differently” by fellow hosts for being pro-life and “for not voting for President [Barack] Obama.”

“I don’t think that people who go into liberal spaces, which is basically every other space except Fox News … I don’t think you should be punished for it … [but] that’s unfortunately exactly what happened to me.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– ‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin scolds Chicago’s Lightfoot for ‘flouting’ mask mandates

– HOWARD KURTZ: Meghan McCain blames hostile ‘View’ colleagues for her exit in emotional memoir

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– Kamala Harris video urging churchgoers to vote for McAuliffe may be illegal

– Jan. 6 committee recommends Bannon face criminal contempt for defying subpoena

– Florida deputy shot in Pensacola; suspect killed, authorities say

– Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections

– Dodgers top Braves in NLCS, Astros mount huge comeback to win Game 4, tie ALCS series

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– Feds just put 3 GOP-led states on notice over noncompliance with COVID rules

– World’s biggest movie theater chain is about to make blockbuster change

– Procter & Gamble combats inflation with price hikes in most categories

– DeSantis: How Florida could be the key to alleviating supply chain pain

– The best small cities in the United States, according to new report

SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham said Portland, Oregon, continues to spiral out of control with a spiking violent crime rate, as state and municipal Democrats continue to largely ignore the crisis. The “Ingraham Angle” host noted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown claimed in August the true crisis was one of right-wing violence:

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.