Biden lashes out at Republicans over migrants, book banning intensifies in America and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘PLAYING POLITICS’ – Biden lashes out at Republicans for ‘political stunt,’ despite his admin transporting migrants first. Continue reading …

CENSORING LITERATURE – A look at how book banning is intensifying in America. Continue reading …

AMENDED ACTIONS – Military branch drops COVID-19 vaccine penalties after Fox News Digital report. Continue reading …

ECHOES OF THE PAST – Queen Elizabeth II’s death brings images reminiscent of Diana’s memorial. Continue reading …

RATINGS REALITY CHECK – Liberal news outlets realizing ‘go woke, go broke’ is real. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES – The Biden administration is a hub of transportation woes. Continue reading …

COSTLY CONFLICT – US-China experts warn of ‘bloody affair for both sides’ if war were to start. Continue reading …

DECISION IS IN – New York Judge officially appoints special master in Trump Mar-a-Lago case. Continue reading …

‘HYPOCRITES’ – Texas gov’s office blasts White House after it calls migrant bussing an ‘illegal stunt.’ Continue reading …

MEDIA

MIGRANT MADNESS – Chuck Todd says sending immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘inhumane.’ Continue reading …

CHILLING SUGGESTION – New York Times op-ed says population decline may make ‘climate change easier to combat.’ Continue reading …

AVOIDING A CRISIS – ABC correspondent says White House wants to be ‘talking about literally anything else’ besides immigration. Continue reading …

‘INHUMANE’ – ‘CBS Mornings’ anchors fret over Florida migrants being relocated to Martha’s Vineyard. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – The FBI is spying on conservatives. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Why no one in Martha’s Vineyard – including the Obamas – celebrated the migrants. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – This ultra-wealthy liberal enclave is descending into chaos. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Democrats have nothing to offer except more division and demonization. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ENERGY ACQUISITION – Germany seizes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries. Continue reading …

A HEALTHY DEBATE – Philadelphia voters reveal if Fetterman’s health will impact their vote. Continue reading …

INVESTMENT CHARGE – Audi bets big on electric vehicles as demand surges, supply chain snarls persist. Continue reading …

JUST DO IT! – Meet the American who designed the modern sneaker and co-founded Nike. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Now, at a time when Americans are struggling to pay for essentials, the Democrats essentially — they have nothing to offer except more division and demonization. They can’t defend 8.3% inflation, so they peddle only smears and lies.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.