Biden gets snarky after DeSantis says he’ll block fed overreach on COVID rules: ‘Governor who?’

President Biden continued his administration’s war of words with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over coronavirus restrictions by pretending he didn’t know who the governor was when asked a question by a reporter.

“When I asked the president his reaction to @RonDeSantisFL saying he is ‘getting in the way’ over COVID restrictions. Pres. Biden responded “Governor who?… that’s my response,” NBC News White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell tweeted Thursday.

On Tuesday, Biden criticized DeSantis as well as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, accusing them of getting in the way of fighting the virus in their states.

“Florida and Texas account for one-third of all new COVID-19 cases in the entire country,” Biden said Tuesday. “Just two states. Look, we need leadership from everyone. If some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it,” Biden said. “I say to these governors: please help. If you aren’t going to help, please get out of the way of the people who are trying to do the right thing.”

The next day, DeSantis responded to the comment by arguing he is standing in the way of policies he believes don’t benefit his state.

“If you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida? I’m standing in your way,” DeSantis said. “If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m gonna stand in your way and stand up for the kids in Florida. If you’re trying to restrict people and impose mandates and ruin their jobs and livelihood, if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way. I am standing for the people of Florida.”

DeSantis and the Biden administration have been engaged in several tussles in recent few weeks over the governor’s opposition to face mask mandates, and at one point White House press secretary Jen Psaki accused DeSantis of putting children “at risk” by not requiring them to wear masks in schools. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Denver spends far more on homelessness per person than K-12 students, veterans affairs: reports

The city of Denver spends at least twice as much on homelessness per person as it does on K-12 public school students – and the spending crushes the veterans affairs budget in the state, a new study released Thursday found, according to a report.

For comparison, the city reportedly spends between $41,679 and $104,201 on each person experiencing homelessness in a year while only $19,202 on each K-12 public school student over the same period of time.

The amount spent on each homeless person in the area is comparable to the average income of area residents. The average rent for a person living in the area is $21,156 per year and the median per capita income is $45,000, FOX 31 of Denver reported.

The Denver metro area spends $481 million on health care, housing and other services for the homeless, according to a report from FOX 31.

That amount is also nearly four times more than the budget for the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and significantly more than the public safety, labor or employment departments, the station reported. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

DeBlasio calls on ‘narcissist’ Cuomo to ‘get the hell out of the way’ and resign

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio demanded in explicit language that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resign, days after a damning report from the state’s attorney general accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct.

“It’s hurting the people in New York state and New York City — there’s no question,” the outgoing Democratic mayor said Thursday in his daily briefing. “You know, a guy who spends 11 hours having to testify about his sexual harassment and assaults is not a guy who’s focusing on just fighting COVID or getting us federal aid or getting rent relief money to people who need it.

“It is just a matter of time before he’s gone,” de Blasio continued. “If he was not such a narcissist, and he actually could think about other human beings, he would say, ‘Hey, you know what, I’m doing a lot of damage at this point, it’s time to go.”

The mayor added, “Just get the hell out of the way. In the end, maybe he could close off his career with one act of dignity and decency.”

DeBlasio has been calling on Cuomo to resign for months amid multiple scandals surrounding the governor, who is now facing the threat of impeachment following the attorney general’s report. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush was the focus of Laura Ingraham’s monologue Thursday night, with the host of Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” explaining why the far-left Missouri Democrat may have “forced the president to just break the law.”

“So, who is this congresswoman?,” Ingraham asked. “She rose to prominence in the smoldering ruins of the Ferguson riots. Though the entire unrest was built upon her ‘Hands up, don’t shoot’ lies, she continues to call it her ‘formative movement.'”

“But it was her unrelenting campaign to defund the police that sent her up to the top of the Democratic Party,” Ingraham continued. “Her platform became a bit awkward, though, after Fox News discovered Bush spent $70,000 in just three months for her own private security detail. When CBS finally caught up to our reporting, she was, well, unrepentant.”

