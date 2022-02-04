Biden: Don’t ‘defund’ police

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘PARTNERS, PROTECTORS’ – President Biden, during an event at the New York Police Department on Thursday, said “the answer is not to defund the police,” but instead, to provide the tools and funding for law enforcement officials to be “partners” and “protectors” in the community. Continue reading…

SYRIA OPERATION – The U.S. Special Operations counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria on Thursday that killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was “long planned,” and on the level and scale of the U.S. operation to take out Usama bin Laden in 2011, senior administration officials told Fox News. Continue reading…

RNC CENSURE – Members of the Republican National Committee (RNC)’s resolutions committee voted unanimously Thursday in favor of a motion calling for the censure of GOP Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., for their participation in the Jan. 6 congressional investigation panel. Continue reading…

NETWORK BLISTERED – Twitter users torched ABC and Disney following the news of Whoopi Goldberg’s two-week suspension over controversial Holocaust remarks by pointing out that both Roseanne Barr and Gina Carano were fired by the media conglomerate over tweets that were deemed offensive. Continue reading…

OLYMPICS UNDERWAY – The opening ceremony of the Winter Games in Beijing will take place Friday morning ET, even though some competitions have already started. Continue reading…

POLITICS

INDIA RULING – A new court ruling exposed that the Biden administration allowed international travel to India for political appointees while blocking travel for career officials and labor union workers, which the administration has pledged to support. Continue reading…

TSA LEGISLATION – Republican Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have introduced legislation to prevent the Transportation Security Administration from accepting arrest warrants as valid forms of identification, a method the agency was using to identify illegal immigrants traveling by air. Continue reading…

REJECTED – A Black Republican in the Virginia General Assembly said he was barred from joining the chamber’s Black Caucus. “It really did offend me,” Virginia state Del. Aijalon Cordoza told Fox News in an exclusive interview. “It was a spit in the face. This says to me that I’m not Black enough to be in the Black Caucus, and that’s an insult.” Continue reading…

WATTERS’ TAKE – Jesse Watters railed against the Democrats on Thursday for their lackadaisical approach to crime that he believed was causing spikes in violence. Continue reading…

MAP GAMES – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a redistricting plan that dramatically shifts the state’s political alignment in favor of Democrats and could have a significant ripple effect in the upcoming midterm elections. Continue reading…

OPINION

JOE CONCHA – Jeff Zucker is out at CNN. But is the ‘Facts First’ network giving us the whole story? Continue reading…

DAN GAINOR – CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned Wednesday for failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with an employee. But what’s truly amazing is that the long line of scandals and embarrassing moments during Zucker’s tenure didn’t force him out earlier. Continue reading…

DAVID MARCUS – There are times when New York grieves as a city, when tragic events permeate the collective consciousness of Gotham and color our daily sojourns and interactions. The terrible murders of New York Police Department Officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera have been just such an event. Continue reading…

MIKE ERUZIONE – In 1980, when my hockey teammates and I took to the ice against the Soviet Union, we were sure of one thing: Americans were watching us and cheering us on. That doesn’t sound like much, but as an Olympic competitor, it’s often all you have. Continue reading…

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 75 – If a child grows up without a solid education, the American dream will likely remain out of reach. A proper education imbues the young child with not only knowledge but the skills (critical thinking) and values (resilience) that are needed to persevere on the often long and arduous road toward the American dream. These simple and universal facts are true whether the child was born poor on the South Side of Chicago or just outside of Buffalo.Continue reading…

FOX BUSINESS

PRIME HIKE – Amazon announced Thursday it would be boosting price of its Prime membership for U.S. customers, citing rising costs. Continue reading…

JUMP BACK – The cryptocurrency arm of Jump Trading said Thursday it had restored more than $320 million to crypto platform Wormhole after the decentralized finance site was hit with one of the largest crypto heists on record. Continue reading…

CREDIT SCORES – Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s adoption this week of a rule prohibiting insurers from using credit scoring to set rates for auto, homeowner and renter insurance has already drawn a legal challenge from insurer groups. Continue reading…

IN OTHER NEWS

SWIFT 101 – New York University’s Clive Davis Institute has introduced its first-ever course on Taylor Swift, which launched on Jan. 26 and continues through March 9. Continue reading…

ELTON’S ITINERARY- Elton John thanked the wrong city in a Tweet after a performance in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this week. Continue reading…

‘SATC’ FEUD – Sarah Jessica Parker likes the “Sex and the City” universe just the way it is. For years as rumors of a revival swirled, Kim Cattrall, one of the stars of the original show and its two films, insisted she would never reprise her role as Samantha. Continue reading…

DOLLY IN CHARGE – Dolly Parton will be hosting this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, bringing her star power to the show’s new streaming home on Prime Video. Continue reading…

COMRADE ROGAN – Former Mumford & Sons band member Winston Marshall released a lengthy essay comparing calls for action against Joe Rogan’s podcast on Spotify to Soviet-era censorship Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY

PIC OF THE DAY

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“He (Yao Ming) is a puppet of China. Actually, like a little kid he blocked me on Instagram and just didn’t respond because I wanted to go visit the concentration camps and I wanted to visit Hong Kong and Tibet.”

– NBA’s Enes Kanter Freedom, on ‘The Ingraham Angle’

