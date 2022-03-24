Biden demands Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker resign; The spies among us — one former spy speaks out

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

RESIGNATIONS SOUGHT – President Biden requested two members of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, Herschel Walker and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who were appointed by former President Trump, either step down or face termination amid their U.S. Senate runs in Georgia and Pennsylvania. Oz refused. Continue reading …

SEATTLE CRIME – Seattle experiences a “criminal and humanitarian emergency,” a bakery owner who indefinitely closed her business over safety concerns says.Continue reading …

SPIES AMONG US – Former Russian spy Jack Barsky, now living in the U.S., says spies still lurking in the United States are likely operating on “high alert.” Continue reading …

DURBIN SEEKS GOP SUPPORT – Chairman is still looking for a bipartisan confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Continue reading …

FINNS SUPPORT NATO – Support in Finland to join NATO has doubled in a year, with a majority now voicing support for the first time since polling started in 1984. Continue reading …

GREEN BERETS – The Green Berets have had a deep impact on Ukraine’s fight to defend itself from a Russian invasion, despite not being directly involved. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Despite their homes and hospitals facing constant bombardment from rockets, Ukraine’s resistance isn’t slowing down. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Now her judicial record shows that if elevated to the High Court, Jackson will simply be a rubber stamp for whatever the far-left demands. Continue reading …

CARRY PERMIT FEES CUT – South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday signed legislation that repeals all concealed carry permit fees in the state. Continue reading …

L.A. ROBBERIES HIGHER – Robberies in Los Angeles involving a firearm have increased 44% this year, the city’s top cop said Tuesday. Continue reading …

CREDIBILITY FACTOR – Three years after Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault, the media keeps repeating the line that the accusations against him were “credible.” Continue reading …

NYT BLASTED – Ohio GOP Senate candidate Mike Gibbons lashed out at The New York Times saying the paper “hates any conservative.” Continue reading …

‘WACKOS WINNING’ – Howard Stern didn’t hide disappointment that mask mandates were being lifted, despite a reduction in new COVID-19 cases over past few months. Continue reading …

ANALYSIS SLAMMED – NY Times took heat for claiming Republicans used “appeals to racism,” nods to conservative “fringes,” during Supreme Court hearings. Continue reading …

OP-ED UPROAR – MSNBC op-ed focused on the assertion that far-right White supremacist groups are using online workout chats to find and encourage extremist beliefs. Continue reading …

TOM HOMAN – The Biden administration is implementing an immigration agenda causing great damage to our country and is attempting to hide and manipulate the data. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked what should have been the easiest question ever posed. What is a woman? She couldn’t answer. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Remember when Biden was supposed to be the calm after the storm or Stormy? Now it’s the reverse. Continue reading …

ANDREW MCCARTHY – For all of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s appeal – the nominee is dodgy. Continue reading …

JOSH GOTTHEIMER – We need to ensure officers, police departments have tools they need to fight crime and protect themselves, our families, and our communities. Continue reading …

PEACOCK PRIDE – Former coach and longtime TV analyst Fran Fraschilla says the run by St. Peter’s in NCAA Tournament is what March Madness all about. Continue reading …

UKRANIAN POP STAR FLEES – Musician awoke to news of war on Feb. 25 and recently fled Ukraine, so she could speak out against the war. Continue reading …

QUITTING REGRETS – Over 70% of workers regretted quitting their jobs, so here’s how employees should do when they’re tempted to resign. Continue reading …

THOUGHTS OF HOME – Matthew Frantsuzhan, 17, lives in fear in Iowa, worried about his friends and loved ones back in Ukraine fighting off the Russian invasion. Continue reading …

SAGET DEATH – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released photos, bodycam footage and audio of witness interviews with people who interacted with actor in his final hours. Continue reading …

“Buyer’s remorse is actually Biden remorse as we look into the rearview mirror for Trump, wondering if maybe our media was a tad too hard on the guy.”

– GREG GUTFELD

