Biden calls Trump supporters ‘garbage’ dealing blow to Harris campaign in final days and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. President Biden calls Trump supporters ‘garbage’ during a Harris campaign call.

2. Republicans react to Biden’s scathing criticism of Trump supporters.

3. Early in-person voting kicks off in Oklahoma.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘FORGIVE HIM…’ – Trump’s first reaction after Marco Rubio informed him about Biden’s ‘garbage’ comment. Continue reading …

WASTED WORDS – Harris camp silent after Biden calls Trump supporters’ ‘garbage’ as she pitches closing argument to voters. Continue reading …

CLEAN-UP CREW – White House attempts to walk back on Biden’s disparaging comment. Continue reading …

‘PETTY TYRANT’ – Harris tells voters to move on from ‘fear and division’ — then goes on tirade against Trump in DC rally. Continue reading …

NO LAUGHING MATTER – Trump sheds new light on controversial Puerto Rico joke at rally, comedian who made it. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

DIVIDING LINES – Harris under pressure after Biden calls Trump supporters ‘garbage.’ Continue reading …

‘ON TOP OF EVERYTHING…’ – Trump delivers direct response to Biden’s ‘garbage’ comment about his supporters. Continue reading …

‘HIDING SOMETHING’ – GOP Rep slams FBI for election interference ‘cover up’ in order to ‘tip the scales.’ Continue reading …

‘CAMPAIGN OF HATE’ – Trump responds to Harris’ Washington, D.C. rally, saying ‘her message is all division.’ Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘HOLD ON A SECOND’ – Data guru says pollsters are underestimating VP Harris — not Trump — in key states. Continue reading …

‘SCARED’ – Voters in DC say big liberal papers refusing to endorse Harris because she’s ‘shaky.’ Continue reading …

AFTERSHOCKS – Washington Post columnist accuses Bezos of ‘bending the knee’ to Trump. Continue reading …

‘CRUCIAL THIS ELECTION’ – These states are the friendliest and freest for faith groups this election year, new study says. Continue reading …

OPINION

GRETCHEN WHITMER – On Nov. 5, your health and your choice are on the ballot. Continue reading …

BEN LIEBERMAN – Biden-Harris still hate your gas stove, you won’t believe how much. Continue reading …

—

CLOSING ARGUMENTS

DAVE MCCORMICK – This is why I want Pennsylvania’s vote for Senate. Continue reading …

TIM SHEELY – This is why I want Montana’s vote for Senate. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

BALLOT BATTLE – More than 52M voters have cast ballots so far in the 2024 election. Continue reading …

ANGER IN THE OUTFIELD – Yankees fans try to snatch ball out of All-Star’s glove after leaping catch in stands. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on hit TV shows, sports stars and Halloween. Take the quiz here …

‘CALCULATED CRUELTY’ – Model sues plastic surgeon boyfriend over ‘Frankenstein’ procedure. Continue reading …

ADULT BEVERAGE – Florida mom turns spooky cauldron into wine dispenser. See video …

–

WATCH

NIKKI HALEY – Former GOP primary rival sends vital message to Trump camp in final days of election. See video …

JASON MIYARES – Supreme Court could rule on Virginia voter roll purge in as little as 24 hours. See video …

–

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

