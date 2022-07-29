Biden builds the border wall, media redefines a recession and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

BUILD THAT WALL – The Biden administration is set to finish construction on Trump’s border wall in Arizona, despite Biden’s campaign promise not to build ‘another foot.’ Continue reading …

REDEFINING RECESSION – Economic experts criticize the media for denying the reality of Biden’s slumping economy. Continue reading …

DORM DILEMMA – Thanks to the Biden administration, your daughter’s college roommate could be a man, Angela Morabito writes. Continue reading …

BRIANNA KUPFER KILLING – Autopsy reveals heartbreaking details in the grad student’s murder. Continue reading …

PRISONER SWAP – Russian officials respond to reported US offer for jailed women’s basketball star and former Marine. Continue reading …

POLITICS

ECO-SYSTEM EXPERIMENT – Billionaire-funded eco group quietly taking farmland out of production in rural America. Continue reading …

CONSTITUENTS WORRIED – Manchin’s $433 billion reconciliation bill could be costly to West Virginia. Continue reading …

DEFUND DEBACLE – Top Democrat ripped for claiming leading Dems don’t support defunding police. Continue reading …

‘PRESS’-ING PAUSE – Republicans ‘ditching’ the mainstream press, media outlets mourn. Continue reading …

MEDIA

TAIWAN TENSIONS – Biden’s unclear position exacerbates China-spurred tumult over Pelosi’s plan. Continue reading …

BOUNCING BACK – Politico declares President Biden ‘back in the game’ as U.S. enters a recession. Continue reading …

‘BREAKING THE BANK’ – Washington Post op-ed warns Latino voters switching to GOP is ‘huge problem’ for Nevada Dems. Continue reading …

‘THE VIEW’ APOLOGIZES – Five times the ABC News program was forced to say sorry on the air. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Joe Biden lies ‘with ease’ and has the protection of the DOJ and FBI. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – The American economy is currently a disaster. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Joe Biden is in complete denial and just lying to all of us. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – President Biden ‘only knows how to lose’ as recession occurs under his watch. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

STAYING STRONG – Father’s unending search for missing Arizona geologist son Daniel Robinson stretches into first year. Continue reading …

BUILDING AMERICA – Meet the American who invented the hard hat, a proud symbol of our nation’s working class. Continue reading …

NO LIGHTS, NO CAMERAS, NO ACTION? – A look back at what Hollywood production companies said about filming in Georgia after abortion law took effect. Continue reading …

TEXAS-SIZED PROBLEM – One town is on the verge of running out of a precious resource due to overuse. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Americans like winning too much. And today [after economic reports show recession upon us] it became clearer than ever Biden only knows how to lose.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

