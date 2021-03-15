Biden breaks silence on Cuomo sexual harassment allegations, declines to call for his resignation

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day

Biden breaks his silence on Cuomo sexual harassment scandal, declines to call for his resignation

President Joe Biden broke his silence on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mounting allegations of sexual misconduct on Sunday – but fell short of calling on the embattled New York Democrat to resign.

The president and longtime Cuomo acquaintance finally addressed the scandal in an unscheduled question-answer session from the White House South Lawn after several Democrats joined the growing chorus of lawmakers who have demanded the governor’s resignation following the seventh allegation of sexual misconduct.

When asked whether he agreed with other Democrats calling for Cuomo’s immediate resignation, Biden said plainly, “I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us.”

With the exception of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Biden’s wait-and-see approach is not a common sentiment within his own party. New York Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer joined New York Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler on Friday in calling for their state’s governor to leave his position as allegations of inappropriate conduct continue to emerge.

Pelosi on Sunday reaffirmed that she has “zero tolerance” for sexual harassment – but refused to echo their calls for his resignation until an investigation is completed.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating harassment allegations, and Cuomo has said he will “fully cooperate” with her probe, but expressed no plans to resign. A defiant Cuomo addressed the allegations during a press call on Friday afternoon, insisting that he “did not do what has been alleged.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Pelosi blames Donald Trump for ‘humanitarian challenge’ at border, inheritance of ‘broken system’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointed fingers at former President Donald Trump, insinuating that he’s to blame for the crisis at the border during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” Sunday.

“This is a humanitarian challenge to all of us,” she said. “What the administration has inherited is a broken system at the border and they are working to correct that.”

Biden’s latest correction, announced Saturday by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, includes a government-wide effort to house migrant children with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as numbers continue to rise.

The speaker confirmed there are nearly 600 to 700 more migrant children currently approaching the southern border which triggered the president’s directive to send FEMA to facilitate the transfer of kids from border care facilities and into safe homes.

“This, again, is a transition from what was wrong before to what is right,” she explained. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Georgetown law professor resigns for ‘failing to correct’ colleague on Zoom about ‘Black’ students commen

Canceled culture just hit a professor for ‘failing to correct’ colleague.

A Georgetown law professor has resigned following his participation in a Zoom call with a colleague whose comments about her Black students having a lower academic performance every semester led to her being fired.

On Saturday, a Georgetown spokesperson confirmed to WTOP that Georgetown law professor David Batson had submitted his resignation letter and that Georgetown Law Dean Bill Treanor had accepted.

The footage at the center of the controversy – which has gone viral on Twitter with more than 1 million views – shows Professor Sandra Sellers speaking to Batson over Zoom about students’ academic performance.

“You know what? I hate to say this, I end up having this angst every semester that a lot of my lower ones are Blacks,” Sellers says. “Happens almost every semester and it’s like ‘oh come on.'”

She goes on: “I get some really good ones but there are also usually some that are just plain at the bottom, it drives me crazy… so I feel bad.”

Batson appears to nod his head but mostly remains silent as Sellers is talking. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Steve Hilton assailed the Biden administration on Sunday’s “The Next Generation” for its response to the massive influx of immigrants at the southern border.

“It’s now obvious the Biden administration has created a humanitarian crisis with his open border policies,” Hilton said. “But it’s not just what they’re doing – reversing Trump policies reducing massive flow – it’s what they’re saying. When you claim you’re still policing the border while at the same time pander to the immigrant right’s activists in your base, that you’re letting everyone in, yeah, that’s a mixed message.”

