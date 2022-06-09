Biden blasts Republicans on ‘Kimmel’, Secret Service takes down Biden protester and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LATE-NIGHT LASHING – Biden blasts Republicans, Trump during first network interview in 118 days. Continue reading …

SECRET SERVICE TAKEDOWN – Biden protester rushes motorcade, gets tackled by Secret Service agent in L.A. Continue reading …

IT’S NOT ME, IT’S YOU – FL Governor Ron DeSantis dumps ‘legacy media’ after ‘smear’ attempt on press secretary. Continue reading …

SWEEPING MOVE – White House praises gun control package passed by the House. Continue reading …

‘MOTHER’S INTUITION’ – Preschool teachers arrested after classroom video captures alleged abuse. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SCHOOL SAFETY – Senate bill pushes unused COVID-19 money to securing schools in wake of mass shootings. Continue reading …

‘MOST URGENT ISSUE’ – New poll reveals what Americans are really concerned about as President Biden’s approval rating ties with lowest ever. Continue reading …

‘SERIOUSLY OUT OF TOUCH’ – GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde slams Dem leadership for opposing tighter school security. Continue reading …

CHOICE WORDS – GOP slam House Dems for stalling SCOTUS protection bill after suspect charged with trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh. Continue reading …

MEDIA

WEEK FROM HELL – Washington Post facing meltdown with multiple setbacks. Continue reading …

‘A TRAVESTY’ – ‘Outnumbered’ hosts call out Biden admin’s rhetoric after arrest of armed man near Justice Kavanaugh’s home. Continue reading …

‘GET YOUR A–ES IN GEAR’ – Ana Navarro accused The Dispatch’s Jonah Goldberg of making the death of children a ‘statistic’ during gun debate. Continue reading …

TAKEI TAKEDOWN – Twitter roasts liberal Hollywood actor for gun control tweet that accidentally supports the Second Amendment. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host accused the Left of being ‘complicit’ regarding the assassination plot against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Joe Biden himself has begun questioning the fairness of elections, the Fox News host argues. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Fox News host says Democrats seemingly only care about political violence when it is politically advantageous. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – When embraced, liberal policies bring misery for everyone, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BABY STEPS – Illinois child dubbed ‘mayor of the NICU’ walks out of hospital before first birthday. Continue reading …

‘THE NANNY’ STAR – Actress Fran Drescher dishes on which guest star surprised her the most and making Princess Diana laugh. Continue reading …

LEGITIMATE CONCERN – Son of New York woman found dead in Turks and Caicos questions ‘legitimacy’ of government’s probe. Continue reading …

ENERGY SURGE – Texas under threat of rolling blackouts amid heatwave as state energy officials claim there is no need to worry. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Every official should be protected — Republican, Democrat, whether they work in the halls of Congress or at the Supreme Court. Democrats only seem to care about political violence when they can then use it to their political advantage.”

– SEAN HANNITY

