Biden backtracks on Saudi pledge, Elon Musk votes Republican and more top headlines

‘PARIAH’ NO LONGER – Biden backtracks on Saudi campaign pledge in desperation to lower fuel prices for Americans. Continue reading …

BETTING ON RED – Elon Musk votes Republican for the first time — and hints at who he favors for 2024. Continue reading …

HISTORIC WIN – Republican flips Texas district, and will become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House. Continue reading …

‘I THINK NOT’ – AOC, dozens of other Dems vote against protections for Supreme Court justices after Kavanaugh assassination attempt. Continue reading …

‘PAY THEM NO MIND’ – Chris Evans calls critics of ‘Lightyear’ gay kissing scene ‘idiots.’ Continue reading …

POLITICS

BOOSTED BY TRUMP – Former state AG with backing from former president, DeSantis wins Nevada Senate primary.Continue reading …

HUNTER’S BRAG – A report said Hunter Biden bragged Joe Biden would ‘talk about anything that I want him to’ in 2018. Continue reading …

FRANKEN-STATE – Dem Michael Franken said he wanted to “change” Iowa to have more “progressive thought” than California. Continue reading …

INSIDE MAN – Sen. Raphael Warnock omits key details on brother’s past conviction he blames on ‘pandemic of racism.’ Continue reading …

MEDIA

REMINDERS OF HOME – North Korean defector says she is terrified of the ‘massive indoctrination coming from the left’ in public schools. Continue reading …

SURVEY: JOURNALISTS BIASED – Pew survey finds a majority of journalists reject idea that both sides ‘always deserve equal coverage.’ Continue reading …

INFLATION DEFLECTION – Biden lashes out at critics and deflects blame for soaring inflation, Twitter responds. Continue reading …

‘DESPICABLE’ RHETORIC – Biden’s rhetoric getting more ‘despicable,’ former Trump adviser warns Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Revealing the shadow president who is ‘really the one running’ America. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – The Democrats should be forced to live with Kamala Harris. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden, Democrats have the country barreling into a ‘prolonged period of economic pain, economic suffering.’ Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – What Biden is doing is ‘crippling’ American families. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

KIDS AT RISK – Removal of school officers following ‘defund’ movement could hurt kids: police, security experts say. Continue reading …

PULLING OUT ALL STOPS – The Fed is expected to intensify its inflation fight with 75-basis point rate hike. Continue reading …

REIGNING IN GUN VIOLENCE – San Francisco needs more than gun control to stop violence, father of slain 6-year-old says. Continue reading …

‘PERFECT’ WEDDING – ‘Bachelorette’ alum JoJo Fletcher details ‘perfect’ wedding to Jordan Rodgers, saying it was ‘exactly what we wanted.’ Continue reading …

THE LAST WORD

“The average American family is now having to spend an average of $460 more every month because of the skyrocketing costs for gas, food and housing, everything else. That’s about $5,000 a year.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

