President Biden approved a disaster declaration on Wednesday that sends federal financial aid to New Mexico areas affected by wildfires that sparked on April 5.

The administration said in a statement that the funding will be available to individuals in Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel and Valencia counties.

That assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help home and business owners recover.

“Federal funding also is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support in the counties of Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel and Valencia,” the administration said. “Lastly, Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.”