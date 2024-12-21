Biden approves $571M in defense support for Taiwan

President Joe Biden on Friday agreed to provide $571.3 million in defense support for Taiwan, the White House said.

The State Department approved the potential sale to the island of $265 million worth of military equipment.

This follows what Taiwan said was China’s largest massing of naval forces in three decades around Taiwan and in the East and South China Seas last week.

The United States is bound by law to provide Chinese-claimed Taiwan with the means to defend itself despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties between Washington and Taipei, to the constant anger of Beijing.

Democratically governed Taiwan rejects China’s claims of sovereignty.

China has stepped up military pressure against Taiwan, including daily military activities near the island and two rounds of war games this year.

Biden had delegated to the secretary of state the authority “to direct the drawdown of up to $571.3 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan,” the White House said in a statement without providing details.

Taiwan’s defense ministry thanked the United States for its “firm security guarantee,” saying in a statement the two sides would continue to work closely on security issues to ensure peace in the Taiwan Strait.

The Pentagon said the State Department had approved the potential sale to Taiwan of about $265 million worth of command, control, communications, and computer modernization equipment.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said the equipment sale would help upgrade its command-and-control systems.

Taiwan’s defense ministry also said on Saturday that the U.S. government had approved $30 million of parts for 76 mm autocannon, which it said would boost the island’s capacity to counter China’s “grey-zone” warfare.