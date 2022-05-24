NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FUELING THE FIRE – Biden appears to praise ballooning gas prices as ‘incredible transition.’ Continue reading …

‘POLL’ITICAL GAMES – Georgia voters turn out in record numbers despite media’s ‘Jim Crow’ claims. Continue reading …

RETURN TO SENDER – DC archdiocese caught in embarrassing email snafu over Pelosi’s communion ban. Continue reading …

PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RUNOFF – RNC steps in against McCormick lawsuit as Dr. Oz leads. Continue reading …

CALL TO ARMS – Afghan rebel group calls for Biden’s support, warns of risk of another 9/11-type attack. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘RAMPANT CORRUPTION’ – Republican lawmakers urge President Biden to halt efforts to ’empower’ the World Health Organization. Continue reading …

HIDIN’ BIDEN – President Biden has gone over 100 days without doing any mainstream media interviews, during which time a multitude of new crises have gripped the country and the world. Continue reading …

UNIQUE HOUSING PLAN – Washington Dem socialist congressional candidate Rebecca Parson calls for breaking into empty homes. Continue reading …

READY FOR RON– A new political action committee has formed attempting to draft Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘ACTUALLY BETTER’ THAN EVER – Bill Maher pushed back against the notion that President Biden has had a mental decline in recent years. Continue reading …

PROGRESSIVE CURRICULUM – Children’s book in New York City schools reportedly slams Mitch McConnell, praises AOC and mocks religion. Continue reading …

DEFENDING HILLARY – Washington Post defends Hillary Clinton, claims she didn’t trigger Trump-Russia probe. Continue reading …

CATHOLIC CRITIQUE – “The View” co-hosts ripped Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former AG William Barr for death penalty, capital punishment support as practicing Catholics. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – The Fox News host discussed the public’s declining view of Biden’s presidency and how the media is referring to his failures as “long-COVID.” Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Democrats have figured out the only way to win the next election is by saying Republicans are dangerous, the Fox News host said. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The Fox host discussed how Pennsylvania’s voting laws present a “big problem” and dissected why it takes state so long to count primary votes. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – President Biden’s anti-fossil fuel obsession is making us weaker, the Fox News host said on “The Ingraham Angle.” Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

RETURN OF THE MASK MANDATE – Philadelphia school district reinstates mask mandate for students and staff, citing increased COVID-19 cases. Continue reading …

KINDNESS IN MID-AMERICA – Bob Barnes, the New York man cycling to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year, has found another favorite city. Continue reading …

‘ICED OUT’ – Ice T and wife Coco face online backlash for pushing daughter Chanel, 6, in a stroller. Continue reading …

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER – ‘Jurassic Park’s’ Laura Dern, Sam Neill reflect on 20-year age gap romance. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“The left hailed Joe Biden as their hero, champion of all things liberal and defeater of Donald Trump. Biden could do no wrong in the Democrat’s eyes….But boy, were they wrong.”

– JESSE WATTERS

