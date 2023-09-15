Biden accused of making another false claim, Big Three automakers historic strike and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘PRETEND LIFE’ – Biden berated for latest false claim about his past as he warns ‘democracy is under attack.’ Continue reading …

NO DEAL – Union workers go on strike against Big Three automakers in historic move. Continue reading …

TAKING THE STAGE – What you need to know about the third Republican presidential debate. Continue reading …

SLAMMING ‘MAGANOMICS’ – Biden takes shots at GOP in first speech since son Hunter indicted on federal charges. Continue reading …

REMATCH RESERVATIONS – Fox News Poll: Independents leave little doubt where they stand on Biden-Trump rematch. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

MIGRANT INUNDATION – Migrant numbers overwhelming Arizona border facilities amid new wave as street releases begin. Continue reading …

FUNDRAISING MOCKED – Governor says Republicans should ‘thank’ her as tensions flare over Democrat’s sweeping gun order. Continue reading …

COVID ALLEGATIONS – GOP senators demand answers on CIA whistleblower allegations of COVID-19 origins. Continue reading …

EV SETBACK – Eight House Democrats join Republicans in voting to strike down California’s electric vehicle mandate. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

KEITH FREAKS – Keith Olbermann erupts on Bill Maher for restarting show during writer’s strike. Continue reading …

ON THE DEFENSE – Randi Weingarten denies comparing ‘parental rights’ advocates to segregationists during podcast interview. Continue reading …

LOCKER ROOM HUB BUB – School board reportedly votes to retain trans tennis coach after girls’ locker room controversy. Continue reading …

CHRISTIAN CLUB COURT VICTORY – ‘Double standard’ revoked, federal appeals court allows Christian clubs to return to public school campuses. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS – How Sandra Smith made her first dollar and the song that puts her in a good mood. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Pelosi knows Biden is incapable of making any real decisions on his own. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Democrats would push Biden in a wheelchair onto the convention floor to save their own skin. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Hunter Biden’s indictment on federal gun charges is the ‘low-hanging fruit.’ Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Ultra-liberal WaPo columnist David Ignatius is throwing in the security blanket. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PRINCE OF PASSION – Queen Rania of Jordan reveals secret to Prince William’s success. Continue reading …

PATRIOTIC PROMISE – Meet the patriotic American who penned the Pledge of Allegiance. Continue reading …

‘LINING THEIR POCKET’ – Backbone of US economy warns over ‘disastrous side-effects’ of blue state leadership. Continue reading …

WATCH: FEEDING FRENZY – Three guinea pigs at the Oregon Zoo have little to complain about – check out this gluttonous and funny scene. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Hunter Biden indictment: Bill McGurn predicts a ‘cleanup operation’ is at play. See video …

WATCH: Biden uses poor people, minorities as a front: Charles Payne. See video …

OPINION

LAUREN DEBELLIS APPELL -Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo, Disney is through… and we won’t let it destroy our kids anymore. Continue reading …

JAMES ANDERSON -Team Biden’s conga line to China is on the road to failure. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Three felony counts against zero-experience Hunter Biden, but interestingly, no tax charges, no money-laundering indictments, no FARA violations or public corruption crimes. Instead, special counsel David Weiss indicted Hunter on three gun crimes. Now, first of all, I’m not happy that anyone ever gets arrested. Nothing to be happy about, but let me tell you what I’m really angry about – that’s justice not being served. “

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.