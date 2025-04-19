Beloved family men identified as victims killed in FSU mass shooting: ‘Living a nightmare’

​

The two victims killed Thursday in a mass shooting at Florida State University (FSU) have been identified as Robert Morales and Tiru Chabba, beloved family men and food service employees.

Morales and Chabba were among eight people wounded during the Tallahassee shooting just before noon. Hospital officials confirmed the six other victims are expected to make a full recovery.

Phoenix Ikner, 20, an FSU student and stepson of a Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputy, has been identified by authorities as the suspect. He was shot by Tallahassee police officers after refusing to comply with commands.

Leon High School’s athletics department released a statement Friday confirming Morales’ death, noting he was a former assistant football coach.

“Coach Morales was a beloved member of our athletic community and served as an assistant coach for Leon Football with dedication, integrity, and a true passion for mentoring young athletes,” the school wrote in the statement. “His commitment to the game and to shaping the lives of his players extended far beyond the field.”

The school added he was a “trusted coach, a respected colleague, and a cherished friend to many.”

A GoFundMe has been created for Morales’ family, raising more than $31,000 as of Friday afternoon.

It was created by friends of his wife, Betty Morales, according to the site.

“Robert leaves behind a wife and daughter,” fundraiser organizers wrote. “We invite you to help us provide financial assistance to the Morales family as they navigate the road ahead.”

Ricardo Morales Jr. shared family photos on X, remembering his younger brother.

“He loved his job at FSU and his beautiful Wife and Daughter,” Ricardo Morales wrote in the post. “I’m glad you were in my Life. Him with our Dad on the left and with our other Brother Sister, Gma and cousin.”

The Strom Law Firm, which is representing Chabba’s family, confirmed his death in a news release provided to Fox News Digital Friday.

The 45-year-old father of two, from Greenville, South Carolina, was on the FSU campus working as an employee for a campus vendor, according to the release.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

“Tiru Chabba’s family is going through the unimaginable now,” the firm wrote in the statement. “Instead of hiding Easter eggs and visiting with friends and family, they’re living a nightmare where this loving father and devoted husband was stolen from them in an act of senseless and preventable violence. We ask you to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as we fight to ensure they see justice that honors the memories of Mr. Chabba and all the victims of Thursday’s shooting.”

Bakari Sellers, a national civil rights attorney with Strom Law, announced on X he and colleague Jim Bannister will represent the family in future legal proceedings.

“He was a husband and father whose life was tragically taken on the campus of Florida State University this week,” Sellers wrote on X. “We are prayerful for a complete and thorough investigation and pray for all families affected.”

Aramark Collegiate Hospitality, where Chabba worked as a regional vice president, confirmed the death of one of its employees to Fox News Digital.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that an Aramark employee was among those killed at FSU yesterday in that senseless act of violence,” according to a statement from Aramark. “We are absolutely shaken by the news and our deepest sympathies are with the family and our entire Aramark community.”

FSU canceled classes through Friday and athletic events through the weekend.

The university held a vigil for the victims early Friday evening at Langford Green in front of the Unconquered Statue.

