Belarus may enter Ukraine fight, actress calls Zelenskyy ‘a true leader’

BELARUS ENTERING WAR? – A senior U.S. intelligence official says Belarus is expected to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to fight alongside Russia. Continue reading …

RUSSIA SCRUTINIZED – Russia’s UN role is under fresh scrutiny and the Ukrainian president demands Moscow be stripped of its vote. Continue reading …

‘FEARLESS’ VS. FECKLESS – The images of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the ground in Ukraine helping his countrymen fight draw a strong contrast with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Continue reading …

UKRAINIAN-AMERICAN SUPPORT – New Jersey residents gathered to support the men and women fighting against Russian forces. Continue reading …

MASK-FREE – Face coverings are now optional for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday. Continue reading …

POLITICS

COTTON’S TAKE – Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., was repeatedly asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos to bash former President Trump. Continue reading …

MCCARTHY VS. PUTIN – House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, described Vladimir Putin as “reckless, evil and dangerous.” Continue reading …

TRUMP’S THE CHOICE – Former President Donald Trump easily won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll at the CPAC gathering. Continue reading …

SEEKING THE NOD – All but one of the major candidates in Ohio’s GOP showdown spotlight their support for Donald Trump. Continue reading …

SOTU FOCUSED – Presidential Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not respond to accusations on Biden’s mental capacity but instead focused on Biden’s State of the Union address. Continue reading …

MEDIA

GORDON CHANG – Author Gordon G. Chang warned that President Biden’s lack of action against Russia will help China’s efforts to “marginalize the United States.” Continue reading …

NATO STRENGTHENS – British Ambassador to the U.S. Dame Karen Pierce said Vladimir Putin’s aggressive and “destabilizing” behavior has strengthened NATO allies. Continue reading …

FOSSIL FUELS – Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said the longtime war on fossil fuels enabled Russia to invade Ukraine. Continue reading …

UKRAINIAN WILL – As day five of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfolds, Ukrainian civilians are determined to fight for their families, their homes and their freedoms. Continue reading …

BIDEN BLASTED – Former Pentagon Chief of Staff Kash Patel slammed President Biden for his “colossal failure of leadership” Continue reading …

OPINION

NIKKI HALEY – The heroism of Ukraine’s people and leadership is inspiring the free world to support their cause. Continue reading …

REBECCA GRANT – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is winning the social media war. Continue reading …

DAVE MCCORMICK – Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has begun, driven by Vladimir Putin’s decades-old desire to rebuild the Soviet Union. Continue reading …

KT MCFARLAND – Everyone is understandably focused on how to stop Putin’s Ukraine grab. Continue reading …

THOMAS PYLE – Americans across the country are hurting financially, in large part thanks to policies enacted out of Washington, D.C., over the past year. Continue reading …

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: Day 99: Like most Americans, I’ve been watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfold in real time. For me, there’s a sense that we knew this was going to come, that this was going to happen. Continue reading …

Follow along as Fox News checks in with Pastor Corey Brooks each day with a new Rooftop Revelation.

IN OTHER NEWS

‘A TRUE LEADER’ – Actress Katheryn Winnick may have been born in Canada, but her heart and homeland is with Ukraine. Continue reading …

KIRSTIE’S FEUD – Kirstie Alley will pray for Ukraine after getting into a social media feud with her former “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Maks Chmerkovskiy. Continue reading …

FRANKEL’S UKRAINE PLANS- Bethenny Frankel is attempting to get to Ukraine amid the country’s war with Russia. Continue reading …

MADONNA: ‘POINTLESS’ – Madonna called for the end of “Russia’s pointless and greed driven invasion of the Ukraine” on social media. Continue reading …

ROYAL SUPPORT – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reiterated support for Ukraine as they accepted an award at the NAACP Awards on Saturday night. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“There are two things that stop war. The credible threat of force, and leverage.”

– REP. DAN CRENSHAW

