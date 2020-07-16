'Beautiful' storm captured in Illinois as severe weather brings tornadoes, flash flooding

A storm chaser in Illinois caught quite the sight as severe thunderstorms rocked the region Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said there were five reports of tornadoes across central Illinois from 6:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m., with some brief touchdowns reported.

A storm chaser in Livingston County captured one of the storms that developed near Fairbury.

“Heading home beautiful cell was tornado warned and hail core was intense!” Slapshoted24 posted to Twitter

Video he posted showed the storm cell hovering over the area, with frequent lightning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for the area, with the chance of half dollar-sized hail.

Earlier on Wednesday, the same storm chaser was in a brief hailstorm while chasing the cell.

Besides multiple reported tornadoes, there also was widespread flash flooding.

Widespread rainfall over 6 inches was reported, with some areas in Peoria seeing up to 8 inches.

Several vehicles wound up stranded in Peoria due to rapidly rising waters, WEEK-TV reported.

The storms roared through the area after a Twitter hack and outage that impacted the NWS’ ability to tweet out alerts on its verified accounts.

Another round of rough weather may be in store for Thursday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rain will develop throughout the day Thursday along a cold front in the Central U.S.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible as these storms develop. Cities under the greatest risk Thursday include Pittsburgh and Buffalo, as well as portions of northeast Ohio.

