Bear caught on camera scaling Air Force base’s barbed wire fence

Tyndall Air Force Base may want to reassess their security measures after a black blear quickly scaled over the barbed-wire fence in Panama City, Florida.

“How a bear climbs a fence at Tyndall,” Kevin Dalrymple wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “This little guy is part of a family of bears that we see regularly on the base.”

Kevin Dalrymple told Fox 35 that he was driving by the base on Wednesday when he saw a large black bear stealthily climbing over the barbed wire.

The bear climbed the fence in just 24 seconds before disappearing into a wooded area on the base, retaining a slight limp that some social media user guessed was from the sharp wire.

“He went over that fence like an Olympian,” Dalrymple said to Fox 35.

Tyndall is 12 miles southeast of Panama City and encompasses 29,000 acres of land that was originally “pine and palmetto trees, scrub brush, and swamps.”