Barry Morphew indicted by grand jury for allegedly killing wife who disappeared on Mother’s Day

Barry Morphew was indicted by a grand jury charging him with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew.

The Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a statement to Fox News Digital that Morphew was arrested in Arizona following the indictment and will face extradition to Colorado. Morphew, 49, vanished during a bike ride on Mother’s Day in 2020.

This is a developing story.

  