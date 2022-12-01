Barber in Washington state fatally gunned down in his shop while cutting boy’s hair: police

A barber in Washington state was gunned down and murdered in his own shop Wednesday evening while he was cutting an 8-year-old boy’s hair, according to police.

Police were called to JQ’s Barbershop at approximately 5:09 p.m. in the 100 block of East Stewart Avenue in Puyallup, Washington, which is about 10 miles southeast of Tacoma.

The 43-year-old victim was the owner of the barbershop and a resident of nearby Tacoma, police spokesperson Ryan Portmann said, according to The News Tribune.

“The business was occupied at the time of the incident by several individuals who are cooperating with the investigation,” said Portmann. “These individuals informed responding officers that the suspect entered the business and went directly to the booth where the victim was cutting an 8-year-old child’s hair.”

The child was not harmed in the shooting, but Portmann said witnesses claimed the suspect shot the victim multiple times.

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue arrived shortly afterward and determined that the barbershop owner was deceased, according to police.

Police said robbery did not appear to be a motive in the shooting, and that authorities are still looking for the suspect who fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a 5’8″ male of unknown race wearing black pants, a black jacket and possibly a mask. Neighbors are encouraged to check any security footage they might have for anyone matching the description.

Tips can be called into the Puyallup Police Department tip line at 253-770-3343 or emailed to [email protected]