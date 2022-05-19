Baltimore teen killed at prom after-party, police looking for suspect

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are looking for suspects in connection to the fatal shooting of a Baltimore teenager at an after-prom party on Friday, May 13.

Jasmine Brunson, 18, was shot and killed after 12:30 a.m. that evening while attending a “junior after-prom party” on the 1700 block of East Lafayette Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Baltimore authorities and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Brunson was a student at Carver Vocational-Technical High School, as FOX45 Baltimore first reported.

“He is a student I admire most,” Christian Miller, Brunson’s teacher, wrote on Facebook. “The example he set made him a leader in the school community.”

A GoFundMe called “Justice for Jay,” created by Jessica Hair, Brunson’s aunt, describes Brunson as a “good kid.”

“He loved boxing and dedicated most of his time after school in the gym perfecting his skill. Jay also worked at the local pool during his summer as a lifeguard. He got good grades and had a heart of gold,” the GoFundMe says. “He loved his family like none other.”

The fundraiser’s description adds that Brunson’s family is “absolutely devastated” and “trying to raise enough money to have a proper funeral which Jay deserves.” The GoFundMe has garnered more than $13,000 as of Friday afternoon.

“I want my son back,” Brunson’s mother, Tiffany Hair, told FOX45’s Keith Daniels. “He was a great kid … stayed in the boxing ring, wanted to be a pro to take care of me and his sister.”

The Baltimore Police Department has recorded 125 homicides so far this year as of Tuesday — a 9% increase compared to the 115 homicides recorded over the same time period last year.

There has also been a 9% increase in gun-related incidents year-over-year, with 364 recorded this year as of Tuesday compared to 329 at the same time last year.

Robbery incidents have increased 28% year-over-year, and total crime has risen 9% since the same time period in 2021.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland at 866-756-2578.