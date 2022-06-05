Baltimore suburb police officer shot after exchanging gunfire with suspect

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A police officer in Maryland was shot and treated for non-life threatening injuries on Saturday.

The officer was shot in Towson after responding to a call inside an apartment complex at 8:40 p.m. when they encountered an armed suspect, according to Fox Baltimore.

Police officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, which left one police officer with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was pronounced dead after the shooting, according to the report.

Police also found a person inside the apartment with life-threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital.

According to the report, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said that the officer should make a full recovery.

“A Baltimore County Police officer was shot this evening while responding to an emergency call. It is another reminder of how our first responders courageously put themselves in danger every day, running into unknown situations to protect the community. I have visited the officer in the hospital and have been told he should expect a full recovery.”