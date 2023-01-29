Baltimore shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, including 2 children: ‘Fighting for their lives”

A man was killed and four others injured in a shooting in Baltimore Saturday evening, including a 2-year-old child who was shot and a 6-year-old injured in a crash, police said.

Baltimore officers with the Central District found two men, one woman and a 2-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street around 6:39 p.m. ET.

A 6-year-old child was in the car with the woman who was shot and has “critical” injuries from when she crashed her car into a pole, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a news conference. The 2-year-old was also in the car.

“This is a mass casualty incident in our city,” Harrison said. “Five individuals shot, one has died, children are injured fighting for their lives all because of some conflict that could have been resolved in a much different way.”

JERUSALEM SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING: AT LEAST 7 DEAD AFTER GUNMAN OPENS FIRE, ISRAELI POLICE SAY

The victims were taken to area hospitals, where one of the men was pronounced dead.

MASSACHUSETTS MALL SHOOTING INJURES 1 WITH SUSPECT IN CUSTODY, MAYOR SAYS

The other two adults are listed in critical condition. The 2-year-old is also in critical condition, police said. The 2-year-old was shot in the face, Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello said, according to FOX 45 Baltimore.

Police are searching for a suspect. No arrests have been made.

“What we believed happened was a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire,” Harrison said, asking for witnesses to come forward. “We do not know if they intended target were the people in the vehicle or the people on the sidewalk.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, “the only way we stop this and solve this is through community cooperation,” referencing the wider issue of gun violence in the city, which he called “criminal, cowardly acts.”