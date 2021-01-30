Baltimore security guard exchanges gunfire with police after dispute over paycheck

After a security guard at a Baltimore grocery store became enraged over the amount of his paycheck, he exchanged gunfire with two police officers and fled the scene, the city’s police commissioner said Saturday.

One employee received non-life threatening injuries during the encounter.

“This resulted from the security guard being in a dispute about his paycheck… enraged that his pay was incorrect,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Saturday. “That’s the genesis for this complaint, and that’s the genesis for the call to the officers about an armed suspect.”

The suspect is still on the run, but authorities said they know his identity and it is only a matter of time before he is apprehended.

“We had another incident where an individual decides to take the violent route with a gun to settle a dispute,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Saturday.

“We will find this person who endangered the lives of so many, who has traumatized so many who work and shop in the store,” he continued. “We look forward to bringing this person in because we know that we cannot allow people to recklessly be resolving their conflicts with weapons in our city.”