FOX News 

Baltimore police shoot woman who dragged officer with her car

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in a Baltimore suburb shot a woman who dragged an off-duty officer with her car and later rammed into other vehicles, according to a police department spokeswoman.

The woman shot on Saturday night had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart said.

The woman drove off after hitting and dragging a Baltimore County police officer with her car, police said. The officer, whose injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening, had been working an off-duty job at a shopping center.

BALTIMORE POLICE SAY ONE STUDENT IS DEAD FOLLOWING SHOOTING DURING HIGH SCHOOL DISMISSAL

Baltimore police officers shot a woman who dragged an off-duty police officer with her car.

Later, several miles from where the officer was dragged, police shot the woman after she rammed her car into officers’ vehicles and a bystander’s vehicle, Lepola-Stewart said. A passenger in the woman’s car was arrested before the shooting.

BALTIMORE ‘INDISCRIMINATE’ SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 6 INJURED

The Baltimore Sun reports that it wasn’t immediately clear how many officers fired at the woman, whose name wasn’t released on Saturday. Lepola-Stewart said officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.