Baltimore police say one student is dead following shooting during high school dismissal

Baltimore police say that one student is dead following a shooting outside a high school on Friday afternoon.

Michael Harrison, chief of the Baltimore Police Department, said during a press conference that the shooting happened outside Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School as students were being dismissed.

Harrison said there was a “heated” encounter between the student and suspect, which led to the victim firing multiple gunshots at the student.

Police arrested the suspect after a brief chase, Harrison said.

Harrison said that the victim, a student at the high school, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.