FOX News 

Baltimore police say one student is dead following shooting during high school dismissal

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore police say that one student is dead following a shooting outside a high school on Friday afternoon.

Michael Harrison, chief of the Baltimore Police Department, said during a press conference that the shooting happened outside Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School as students were being dismissed.

Harrison said there was a “heated” encounter between the student and suspect, which led to the victim firing multiple gunshots at the student.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michael Harrison, chief of the Baltimore Police Department, said during a press conference that the shooting happened outside Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School as students were being dismissed.
(Google Maps)

Police arrested the suspect after a brief chase, Harrison said.

Harrison said that the victim, a student at the high school, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.