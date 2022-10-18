Baltimore police release video of brutal light rail murder, $8K reward offered

Police are offering an $8,000 award for information leading to the arrest of the man who brutally murdered a Baltimore man at a light rail stop two years ago.

Detectives are still looking for the gunman who killed 41-year-old Daniel Brewer on Oct. 5, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the light rail stop.

TIMES SQUARE KILLER CLAIMS TO HAVE COMMITTED 100 ‘PERFECT MURDERS,’ BUT EXPERTS AREN’T CONVINCED



next



prev



The video shows the masked suspect walking up to Brewer on the station platform and suddenly pulling out a gun. Police have not revealed any potential motive.

Baltimore Police said they are releasing the video now at the request of the victim’s family.

There is an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.