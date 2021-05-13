Baltimore police investigating officer involved shooting
Baltimore police are investigating a shooting involving police officers Thursday evening, according to the department.
The Baltimore Police Department said Commissioner Michael Harrison is responding to a “police involved shooting” in the 2200 Block of E. Biddle Street.
The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear. Police said additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.