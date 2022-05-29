Baltimore police commissioner blames ‘total disregard for human life’ for rampant violence

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison blamed “young people carrying guns” and “a total disregard for human life” for the city’s rampant violence Saturday.

Multiple shootings in Baltimore on Saturday into Sunday left four dead including a teenager, according to The Baltimore Sun.

A shooting in the city’s Inner Harbor near the waterfront promenade struck a 17-year-old boy and injured a 17-year-old girl. Both were taken to the hospital, where the b]oy died and the girl remained in stable condition, according to police.

“Once again, this is an unnecessary tragedy that has happened,” Harrison told reporters Saturday night. “It’s about young people carrying guns, young people with the willingness to use those guns indiscriminately in crowds.”

GOP SENATOR PINS GROWING ‘RAMPAGE VIOLENCE’ ON FATHERLESSNESS, FAMILY BREAKDOWN

“It’s about parents not knowing where their young people are and what they’re involved in,” he continued. “It is about them having a total disregard for human life and a total lack of respect and disregard for authority and law enforcement who was right here in the very block where this happened.”

Police said approximately 20 officers were in the area at the time of the shooting.

BALTIMORE 17-YEAR-OLD JASMINE BRUNSON, FATALLY SHOT AT AFTER-PROM PARTY, WAS A ‘BREATH OF FRESH AIR’: FAMILY

“This is about doing this right in front of police,” Harrison also said. “This is not just shocking but frustrating and angering. We want to make sure we catch the person who did this because more people could have been hurt.”

Two other men were killed later Saturday in a triple shooting in Southeast Baltimore and a woman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in her vehicle early Sunday morning, police also announced.

Democratic Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement following the Inner Harbor shooting, saying his “heart is with the teenage victims and their families.”

BALTIMORE 12, 13-YEAR-OLD BOYS ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING CAR FROM BODY SHOP

“I am grateful for the speedy response by BPD officers, who arrived on the scene in under a minute,” the mayor continued. “I am sickened that this plague continues to grip our city. Another senseless act of violence results in another life lost in our city.”

“We can be better; I will continue to push every public safety agency to do more, but it will also require all of us to collectively say enough is enough, that we’re not going to accept or allow violence in our city. The mission to build a safer Baltimore requires all of us to lean in because the stakes are too high and the need too urgent,” Scott added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Baltimore shootings come on the heels of two deadly mass shootings in as many weeks in the U.S.

Ten people were killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York in mid-May, and 19 children and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School in Texas last week.