Baltimore home explodes, leaving three people in serious condition

Three people are critically injured after a rowhome exploded Tuesday afternoon in a Baltimore neighborhood, officials say.

The blast happened at a home in the 1100 block of Bayard Street in the Pigtown neighborhood in Baltimore shortly after 2 p.m.

MAN KILLED IN VERMONT HOME EXPLOSION



next



prev



next



prev



Baltimore Fire Department said that the collapse caused a gas line to rupture sparking a massive fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found three people trapped beneath rubble from the collapse and explosion.

BODY FOUND IN AFTERMATH OF MAJOR LOS ANGELES FIRE

According to the fire department, a 70-year-old man was trying to help two 16 and 48-year-old women who were inside the house at the time of the collapse.

All three victim’ were immediately transported to the hospital for treatment.

Baltimore Fire said that all three victims were “considered critical” they have not released an update on their condition.

“The fire is now under control. BGE is on scene digging in the street to gain access to gas lines. An excavator has been requested and en route to assist,” Councilwoman Phylicia Porter said. “At the present time, possibly three families may need to be relocated. Housing and Red Cross are on scene assisting those families.”

Baltimore Gas and Electric said in a statement that it completed upgrades in October to the gas main that services the site of the explosion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A house next to the one that collapsed may have structural damage.