Baltimore grocery store shooting leaves two dead, one hurt

Two people have been killed and one has been injured in a shooting at grocery store in Baltimore County on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The gunfire was heard at around 7 a.m. outside of Royal Farms Store on Middleborough Road in Essex. Baltimore County Police detective Rob Reason told FOX 45 that authorities were investigating “two fatal shootings and one nonfatal shooting.”

The outlet noted that crime scene tape was quickly put up as police cars filled the parking lot and that officers and crime lab technicians were focused on a parked car.

Roughly 15 minutes later, officers responded to a report of a fire and a separate individual suffering from a gunshot wound at an apartment building near the grocery store, located on Shadetree road. Reason said police were investigating whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Officials have not confirmed whether that individual is dead or whether the two incidents are linked.

“We are investigating right now to see and determine if or if not both incidents are connected,” Reason added. “Our main priority is to make sure we notify next of kin. And to make sure all of our facts are gathered before we release any other information.”

The incident comes about a week after a gunman killed 10 people at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

The gunman, identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and made his first court appearance Thursday, when his lawyer asked for a mental health review. Alissa was also charged with attempted murder, and Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said authorities plan to file more charges in the coming weeks. Authorities have not yet released a motive and it is unclear why the grocery store was targeted.

Two days after the shooting in Boulder, an Atlanta man was also arrested after he allegedly walked into the Atlantic Station Publix Super Market with five guns and body armor. The suspect, 22-year-old Rico Marley, is charged with six counts of possession of a firearm and five counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Anyone with information on the incident in Baltimore County is encouraged to contact police at 410-307-2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.