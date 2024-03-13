Bald eagle rescued from car grille after being struck on Maryland highway

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A bald eagle was rescued after being trapped in the front grille of an SUV in Maryland, officials said.

Calvert County Animal Control received a call early Saturday that a driver on Route 4 had accidentally collided with an eagle, according to a Facebook post.

“When the driver stopped, they realized that the eagle was still alive, but trapped in the vehicle’s grill(e),” the social media post reads.

An animal control officer named Hannah Neel safely removed the eagle, according to Storyful, with assistance from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

The bird was examined, determined to be in good health and “was quickly released back into the wild.”

“Thanks to ACO Neel and all who helped rescue this wonderful creature,” the post stated.

“I saw the car on the side of the road and my heart broke for the eagle and the driver,” a Facebook user wrote in response to the Calvert County post. “So glad to hear of a good outcome.”

“Great work rescuing this beautiful eagle,” another commented.

Bald eagles are some of the most recognizable birds due to their size and distinct colors, with mostly brown bodies and a “snowy white head, neck, and tail,” according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute website.

Bald eagles are usually 6.5 to 14 pounds, with a wingspan of up to 8.5 feet. They are found throughout North America, and northern birds are usually larger than southern birds. The fish-eating raptors can live up to 50 years.