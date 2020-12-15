Babysitter in Georgia charged with murder in toddler's death

A Georgia woman was arrested in connection with the death of a 2-year-old girl she was babysitting, authorities said Tuesday.

Kirstie Flood, 29, is charged with two counts of murder, malice murder, aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to a child, the Sandy Springs Police Department said.

An investigation was launched Dec. 9 after a “medical call” was made regarding an unresponsive child in an apartment. The child, identified as Fallon Fridley by the parents, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An autopsy revealed the child suffered severe injuries, police said. Flood initially told police the child hit her head on a slide and didn’t wake up, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WSB-TV.

Investigators found searches on Flood’s cell phone that included, “what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children” and “what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that’s not yours,” according to the warrant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s like she snapped,” the child’s mother, Kristin Fridley Gantt, told the news station. “It’s like this evil was in front of my face for years and I never saw it.”

Flood’s friends spoke to the news station in her defense.

“Children are her whole world,” friend Sheri Travis told the news station.

Flood has several prior arrests, including on battery and drug possession. She is being held in the Fulton County jail without bond.