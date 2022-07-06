Baby killed, two adults injured in Raleigh apartment complex shooting

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities were investigating an apartment complex shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, that left a baby dead and two adults injured, according to local reports.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in police custody after a brief fight with officers, WNCN reported. At least one other individual was also transported to the hospital, per WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham.

More than a dozen officers responded to the scene and Raleigh police are investigating what is believed to be the domestic violence shooting as a homicide investigation, according to the report.

According to the report, the deceased victim is a toddler, but the exact age of the child is unknown.

The Raleigh Police Department has not identified the victims and the relationship between the adults and the baby was not immediately clear.

