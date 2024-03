Baby killed, parents injured in reported attack by family dog, New Jersey police say

An infant was killed and the child’s parents injured in an alleged dog attack at a home in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey.Middlesex County prosecutors and Woodbridge police responded to the scene on Saturday morning.Authorities have labeled the investigation as “active and continuing” and urge anyone with information to contact Woodbridge police.

Middlesex County prosecutors and Woodbridge police said officers responded to the Woodbridge Township home shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday over a report of an unresponsive baby believed to have been attacked by the family dog.

Authorities said officers found that the mother and child “had sustained serious injuries from the dog.”

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. The mother and father were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released, and officials didn’t clarify the current status of the animal.

Authorities described the investigation as “active and continuing” and asked anyone with information to call Woodbridge police and county prosecutors.