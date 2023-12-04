Baby in Alabama mauled to death by family’s pet ‘wolf-hybrid’

A three-month-old boy in Alabama was killed on Thursday by his family’s pet “wolf-hybrid,” the sheriff’s office said.

First responders received a call just before 1 p.m. Thursday concerning an animal attack on an infant at a home off County Road 440 in Chelsea, Alabama.

Shelby County deputies, Chelsea firefighters, and Shelby County Animal Control Officers responded to the scene.

The boy was transported to an area hospital with a law enforcement escort. Upon arrival, the boy was pronounced dead due to injuries.

An area vet euthanized the animal at the scene at the request of law enforcement. It was later transferred to the Alabama State Diagnostics Laboratory in Auburn for further examination and investigation.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the infant.

VICIOUS ATTACK BY PACK OF DOGS LEAVES IOWA WOMAN WITH DOUBLE AMPUTATION

Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans told media outlets that the family and investigators were aware of the dog’s lineage and confirmed there is wolf in that lineage.

A “wolf-dog” hybrid refers to offspring that result from the mating between a wolf and a domestic dog. The International Wolf Center has published an extensive online warning against bringing such hybrids into family homes.

“People who own hybrids often find that their pet’s behavior makes it a challenge to care for,” since their genetic makeup makes their behavior inconsistent and unpredictable in ways that pose safety risks to humans, the center says on its website.

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer confirmed the child’s death, reporting the baby was killed by an “exotic family pet.”

“It’s unthinkable,” Picklesimer told Fox affiliate WBRC. “How do you ever get over that?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chelsea is about a 30-minute drive southeast of Birmingham.