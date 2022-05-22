Baby formula shortage: Biden celebrates as 78,000 pounds of baby formula flown to US

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 70,000 pounds of baby formula was flown to Indianapolis, Indiana, Sunday from Europe.

“Folks, I’m excited to tell you that the first flight from Operation Fly Formula is loaded up with more than 70,000 pounds of infant formula and about to land in Indiana,” President Biden tweeted Sunday. “Our team is working around the clock to get safe formula to everyone who needs it.”

The formula, weighing 78,000 pounds, was being transported by military plane, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew from South Korea to Japan.

The shipment was the first of several flights of formula approved by Biden that are headed to the U.S. from Europe. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was in Indianapolis on Sunday to welcome the baby formula to the U.S.

The White House has said 132 pallets of Nestl? Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula was to leave Ramstein Air Base in Germany for the U.S. Another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula were expected to arrive in the coming days.



“Operation Fly Formula” comes after Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of baby formula after seeing shortages across the country.

The shortage hit the U.S. following supply chain issues related to the pandemic, which was compounded after top baby formula provider, Abbott Laboratories, closed a plant following an FDA probe and recalled some products.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.