‘Baby face killer’ arrested after stabbing of 16-year-old girl in NYC apartment

New York City police arrested a teenager for a gruesome murder of a 16-year-old girl inside a Harlem apartment.

The suspect, 18-year-old Zyaire Crumbley, has been nicknamed the “baby face killer” for his youthful appearance. Crumbley reportedly surrendered to police custody on Tuesday and has been charged with murder, according to the New York City Police Department.

The girl, who officials have yet to identify, was found inside the Harlem apartment just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Police said she been stabbed at least once in her neck. An ambulance was called and first responders rushed her to the hospital, but she was soon pronounced deceased.

The girl is thought to be Crumbley’s girlfriend. CBS News identified her as Saniyah Lawrence.

Local residents expressed horror at the slaying to reporters on the scene.

“That broke my heart,” Lesha Sekou of Street Corner Resources told WABC. “I’m a mother and grandmother. We are parents. We parent the kids that come to us. Hurtful when a young person has lost life the way she lost her life.”

Crumbley allegedly confronted Lawrence because he believed she was cheating on him, leading to a fight that turned deadly.