Avalanche at Idaho ski resort kills 1; 5 others rescued

An avalanche hit the Silver Mountain ski resort in Kellogg, Idaho, Tuesday morning, resulting in one fatality and five people injured, as the search continues for more survivors.

The resort posted a message to Facebook confirming the avalanche and said patrols were immediately dispatched to search for missing guests.

“At approximately 11 a.m., an avalanche occurred in the Wardner Peak area. Silver Mountain Ski Patrol responded immediately and began to search for guests,” the post read. “We have found 3 people, and we are continuing to probe. We will continue to update the public as more information is available.”

Silver Mountain posted another message to Facebook Tuesday evening, saying five people had sustained minor injuries and one person had died as a result of the avalanche.

The resort offered their condolences to the family of the deceased guest and said they would refrain from releasing any further information out of respect.

“Silver Mountain confirms there was an avalanche in the Wardner Peak area of the ski resort at approximately 11 a.m. this morning. Silver Mountain Ski Patrol and other volunteers responded immediately and started searching with probes. At this time Silver Mountain can confirm there was one fatality and five others involved who were rescued with minor injuries,” the second post read. “The search is currently continuing with probes and rescue dogs.

“The staff at Silver Mountain extend their deepest sympathies to the family of the individual. Out of respect of the person’s family and their privacy, no further details will be released at this time.”