Authorities seek public’s help identifying suspected Texas serial killer after DNA links person to 2 murders

The Austin Police Department (APD) is requesting the public’s help to identify a suspected serial killer whose DNA was linked to the murders of two women in the metropolitan area.

At about 4 p.m. June 21, police responded to a call from someone who reported seeing what appeared to be a body at a home in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road.

When officers arrived, they found a dead woman, later identified as 34-year-old Alyssa Rivera, inside an abandoned house.

A brief investigation conducted by homicide detectives and crime specialists led investigators to believe Rivera was murdered at the home by an unknown suspect.

On July 3, police released video and images of a person of interest in Rivera’s murder. The videos showed what appeared to be a Hispanic male walking next to a woman who was taller than he was.

As the investigation continued, investigators learned of a DNA connection between Rivera’s case and the April 14, 2018, unsolved murder of Alba Jenisse Aviles in the 300 block of Old San Antonio Road in Bastrop County, Texas.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of Aviles, who left Club Caribe on Felter Lane in Austin on the night she was murdered.

The club is just over 3 miles away from where Rivera was murdered, police said, and both homicides appear to be sexual in nature.

Police said while no suspect has been identified in either case, DNA evidence shows the suspect to be the same in both cases.

Austin is notorious for its share of serial killers.

Last year, Texas police and U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of Raul Meza Jr., 62, in the murders of former probation officer Jesse Fraga, 80, who had given Meza a place to stay for years, and Gloria Lofton, 66, who was found dead in her home in 2019.

Meza is a convicted child killer who has bounced in and out of prison for decades.

On May 20, 2023, he allegedly strangled Fraga with a belt, stabbed him and severed his spine, prompting a manhunt that ended with the suspect apparently calling police and turning himself in.

Meza has a lengthy rap sheet that goes back to 1982, when he sexually assaulted and strangled an 8-year-old girl outside an Austin elementary school.

He served 11 years of a 30-year sentence before his release. He violated parole in 1994, went back to prison and was released in 2002. Meza was on parole until 2016.

In January, law enforcement issued a search warrant for Meza’s Google account from Nov. 1, 2016, to May 29, 2023, hoping to find information tying him to a 2018 Austin cold case, as well as information that links him to at least two homicides in San Antonio.

“Meza committed additional sexual assaults after his supervised release ended in 2016, and believe data associated with the Google LLC account herein will assist investigators in corroborating Meza as a suspect in the murder of Gloria Lofton, Jesse Fraga and the shooting he admitted to in San Antonio as well as additional cold case homicides,” the search warrant said, according to a report by the Austin American-Statesman.

There is speculation one of Meza’s victims is college student Nicole Coleman, whose naked body was found in a wooded area of Austin in 2018 with signs of trauma.

Her unsolved homicide has been like a hovering storm cloud over the city for years.

Meza’s arrest made him Austin’s first known serial killer since the “Servant Girl Annihilator,” who was believed to have killed eight women in 1885, according to city authorities, though the killer was never captured.

Police were looking at Meza in other deaths in Austin, though they told Fox News Digital at the time the deaths were not linked to a series of drownings at Lady Bird Lake near Rainey Street, where four men were found dead in a span of weeks.

Detectives also said at the time that they had found no evidence of a serial killer or foul play in the Rainey Street and Lady Bird Lake incidents.

Still, independent investigators, concerned residents, web sleuths and tens of thousands of members of a Facebook group following the string of incidents have voiced concerns of a possible murderer on the loose in the deaths of men on Rainey Street, which is home to a strip of bars a block or so from the water’s edge.

The APD told Fox News Digital Thursday the deaths of Rivera and Aviles are not linked to the deaths near Lady Bird Lake.

Police said the homicide unit investigates each death in the city to determine if it is suspicious, and after initial investigations, a medical examiner does a hands-on body exam to determine if there are any signs of physical injuries. After that, a toxicology exam is conducted, which could take months.

“Through this process, one death near Lady Bird Lake in December 2022 was ruled a homicide,” police told Fox News Digital. “In that particular case, the victim was shot as he was driving by two groups that had been arguing. The other deaths in and around Lady Bird Lake are not considered suspicious due to the results of these investigations.”

Police also said there is a possibility there could be more homicides linked to the suspect in the Rivera and Aviles murders. However, the APD said, it “does not have any unsolved murders that match the modus operandi” of what happened to the two women.

Criminal defense attorney Daniel W. Betts, who is running against the George Soros-supported Travis County district attorney, Jose Garza, told Fox News Digital on Thursday that once a suspect is arrested, the district attorney should keep the death penalty on the table as an option for punishment.

The death penalty is legal in Texas, and while Betts – who is a Republican – does not like the penalty, he acknowledged its importance in the case of murderers.

“I think it is important to leave it on the table and to not telegraph to criminals what we’re going to do on cases,” he said. “For cases like this in Texas, when you murder multiple people, you become eligible…for the death penalty, and if you don’t have that, and I’m not saying it’s warranted here, but leaving it off the table and saying we will never consider it like the current DA has, it’s such a horrible precedent.

“The victims here were sexually assaulted and murdered,” Betts added. “So, as district attorney, I would absolutely leave it on the table.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Garza’s office for comment on the matter.

Investigators are continuing to seek leads regarding the person of interest shown in the video and ask anyone with information to contact them at 512-974-TIPS.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. Tips leading to an arrest could result in a reward of up to $1,000.

Fox News Digital’s Chris Eberhart and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.