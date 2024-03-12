Authorities nab several violent criminals in US illegally, including man arrested 12 times in 8 years

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

ICE announced on Monday that several illegal migrants with a violent criminal history have been captured and are in custody.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) San Francisco reported that Syed Mohamed Tousif Mohiuddin, 39, of India, was in the U.S. illegally after overstaying his visa in 2010.

ERO San Francisco said Mohiuddin entered the United States at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Detroit, Michigan, on March 9, 2010, and failed to depart under the terms of his visa.

On August 19, 2013, the Fremont Police Department arrested Mohiuddin for assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

According to the organization, Mohiuddin was arrested 12 times in California between 2013 and 2021 for a handful of violent crimes, including battery with serious bodily injury, stalking, hit-and-run, robbery and intent to terrorize.

“This arrest demonstrates how seriously we take our commitment to safeguarding our communities from individuals like Mohiuddin,” said ERO San Francisco Field Office Director Moises Becerra. “Our officers will continue to work night and day to ensure protection and safety from those who intend to do harm.”

ICE said Mohiuddin will remain in ERO custody pending removal proceedings.

This latest arrest comes after ERO Boston announced on Monday two more illegal migrant arrests.

One arrest included a Honduran national who was wanted for murder in Honduras and other local assault charges.

ERO Boston apprehended the 23-year-old Honduran national on Feb. 27 in Providence, Rhode Island.

ICE said he was an unlawfully present fugitive being sought for homicide in Honduras who was found guilty of felony assault with a weapon and domestic violence, then released from court despite the existence of an active immigration detainer for his custody.

“It is very disturbing that, despite the serious charges this fugitive faces and the existence of an active immigration detainer filed for his custody, he was released by the court back into the community. This case only highlights the importance of why ERO Boston seeks to cooperate with local communities to protect public safety in our region,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons.

ERO Boston stated that the Honduran national first attempted to enter the United States unlawfully in January 2021 but was expelled under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Title 42 emergency health order. Later that year, he unlawfully entered the United States at an unknown location without being admitted, inspected or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.

ICE has confirmed that he is being sought for homicide by law enforcement authorities in the city of El Progreso in the province of Yoro, Honduras.

Officials also said a 44-year-old Colombian national and convicted sex offender was caught on Feb. 14 in East Boston. Deportation officers from ERO Boston apprehended the Colombian noncitizen who was convicted of indecent assault and battery of a person over the age of 14 in December 2022, during a nationwide law enforcement effort that netted 275 noncitizen sex offenders.

“This Colombian sex offender not only broke our immigration laws; he victimized a Massachusetts resident,” said Lyons. “We cannot allow such threats to roam the streets of our New England communities. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing such threats from our neighborhoods.”

U.S. Border Patrol arrested the Colombian noncitizen in August 2022, near San Luis, Arizona, served him with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge, and released him on his own recognizance.

Police in Massachusetts apprehended him in September 2022 and charged him with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

He pleaded guilty in December 2022, and the court sentenced him to probation for one year.

The migrants will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

