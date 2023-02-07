Authorities ID father, son fatally shot in suspected murder-suicide in Bloomington

Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his son, Dominick Kenneth Dahmen, of multiple gunshot wounds. Both were from Buffalo, Minnesota.

MINNESOTA CRIME SURGE SPARKS FEDERAL CRACKDOWN: ‘WE CANNOT ALLOW THIS PLAGUE OF VIOLENCE TO CONTINUE’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the medical examiner has not yet released the business partner’s identity.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the bodies were found in a pickup truck Wednesday night when officers were dispatched to the parking lot of an office tower.

Police said the business partner also suffered gunshot wounds, but the medical examiner provided no details.