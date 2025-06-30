Authorities find man dead with firearm nearby hours after Idaho firefighters killed in ambush

​

A SWAT team has located a deceased man and a nearby firearm hours after a sniper shot and killed two firefighters and injured another while they were battling a wildfire in Idaho, authorities confirmed late Sunday.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s office said the deceased male was located on Canfield Mountain. A shelter in place was lifted, but an active wildfire remained, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities are expected to provide more information at a 12:30 a.m. ET press conference.

The update came hours after the International Association of Fire Fighters confirmed that the two victims who were killed were firefighters.

“While responding to a fire earlier today in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, IAFF members were ambushed in a heinous act of violence. Two of our brothers were killed by a sniper, and a third brother remains in surgery,” the association said. “Please keep them, their families, and law enforcement in your prayers.”

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the agency is on scene and that it is still very active and dangerous.

“FBI technical teams and tactical assets are currently on the scene providing support. It remains an active, and very dangerous scene,” Bongino said.

During a news conference, Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris said that at least two people were killed, possibly firefighters. Norris added that they are still “actively taking sniper fire” as he spoke.

“We now have two deaths. We have an unknown amount of casualties,” Norris said. “We still have civilians that are coming off of that mountain. We have we might have civilians that are stuck or in shock on that mountain. So this is a very, very fresh situation.”

“We don’t know who [the] suspect or suspects are, and we don’t know how many suspects there may be,” Norris said.

A spokesperson for the Northern Lakes Fire Protection confirmed the situation to Fox News Digital, saying “the active shooter situation and very active wildfire scene were related.”

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert earlier Sunday afternoon stating: “Active shooter at Canfield Mountain. Injuries have been reported, though the severity remains unknown. Please avoid the area.”

Norris said that they are developing a plan to move people out of the mountains as soon as they get the fire under control.

Officials confirmed that the firefighters were responding to a brush fire near East Nettleton Gulch Road when the shooting started.

Norris said the suspect(s) used what appeared to be “modern-day, high-powered, sporting rifles.”

“We’re taking rapid fire,” Norris said.

Due to the danger, fire crews had to retreat, and the brush fire continues to pose a threat. Authorities are urging residents in the vicinity to stay vigilant and exercise caution as the situation develops.

“I would encourage all of you to tell people to stay away from the area, do not come to the area. Stay away from the area, Norris urged. “This is going to be if these, individuals are not neutralized quickly, this is going to be a likely a multi-day operation.”

Norris added that he is “hoping that, somebody has a clear shot and is able to neutralize” the threat because it did not seem like the suspect(s) are going to surrender anytime soon.

“So as soon as somebody has a clear shot, I encourage them to take that shot and neutralize the threat,” Norris said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi shared a statement and said more support was heading to Idaho.

“Thank you to our incredible @FBI agents on the ground assisting local authorities in Idaho. We are praying for all,” Bondi wrote.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also said their department is actively monitoring the situation and that “justice will be served.”

Idaho Governor Brad Little reacted to the incident in a post on X.

“Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken,” Little wrote. “As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs.”

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador also reacted to the situation, stating that this should never happen.

“Deeply saddened by reports that firefighters were shot while bravely responding to a fire in North Idaho. These heroes put their lives on the line for us every day; they should never be targets,” Labrador said. “Please keep our first responders and their families in your prayers.”

