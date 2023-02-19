Austin, Texas, street racing chaos leaves 1 officer hurt, several police cars damaged by fireworks

Chaos ensued in Austin, Texas, Saturday night as people engaged in street racing and threw fireworks at police vehicles.

Street racers reportedly took over multiple areas in Austin, using their vehicles to make doughnuts in the streets and lighting fireworks.

Incidents of drifting and rioters throwing fireworks forced police to back up their vehicles, according to videos posted to social media.

“Last night’s street racing in Austin injured one APD officer and damaged several police cars,” the Austin Police Department tweeted in an update Sunday. “APD is committed to stopping this conduct. Lawbreaking in this manner will result in enforcement and arrest. Our community’s safety is the #1 priority for APD”

The Austin Police Department had already tweeted that it was “investigating a number of ‘street racing incidents’ across Austin tonight.”

“The department wants to reiterate this behavior is reckless & poses significant risks and dangers to the public,” the tweet added. “APD remains committed to enforcing the law and keeping our community safe.”

The Austin Police Association blamed the chaos on policymakers who sought to defund law enforcement at the expense of public safety.

“Austin policy makers are directly responsible for the overall safety of their citizens & visitors,” the association tweeted. “Looks like they failed to make the right decisions & continue to defund, destroy, & demoralize public safety. Austin was one of the safest cities, NOT anymore.”

“Austin heading down dangerous road…” U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, also tweeted. “I apologize to the APD officers who have to put up with this crap, only to have city leaders play games with your contract #StandUpForAmerica”

KEYE-TV reported that the Austin Police Department said no further update would be available on the incident until Monday.

The chaos began to unfold near Barton Springs Road and South Lamar Boulevard just before 10 p.m.

“Chaos at Barton Springs and Lamar in #Austin. Rioters after a bunch of drifting push back police and throw fireworks at them,” Aaron Crews tweeted.

One clip showed a firework explode on the hood of a police vehicle as it backed away from a crowd.

Another witness, Brian Hillsman, told KXAN, he was on a nearby bar patio when between 40-50 vehicles began lining up and revving their engines, with people and flags hanging out of windows. Concerned about vehicles spinning out of control as they did doughnuts in the intersection, he said those on the patio went indoors.

“People were here with professional cameras. It was planned,” he said.

But it took another 30 to 40 minutes for police to arrive, Hillsman recalled.

“But I don’t think they could get here because traffic was backed up on every street from every direction,” he added. “When the cops did finally show up, it took a while for them to have any sort of presence. It was unreal.”

“In Austin now: people setting off fireworks, blocking off the street, doing donuts, like 500 people, cops can’t get close,” Ben Tiggelaar tweeted, sharing video from Lamar and Barton Springs Road.