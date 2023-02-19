Austin, Texas, sees street racing, fireworks as police caution against ‘reckless’ behavior

Chaos ensued in Austin, Texas, Saturday night as people engaged in street racing and threw fireworks at police vehicles.

Street racers reportedly took over multiple areas in Austin, using their vehicles to make doughnuts in the streets and lighting fireworks.

Incidents of drifting and rioters throwing fireworks forced police to back up their vehicles, according to videos posted to social media.

TEXAS TRAIN DERAILS IN COLLISION WITH 18-WHEELER, LEAVING DRIVER DEAD

The Austin Police Department announced it was investigating the street racing incidents.

“APD is investigating a number of ‘street racing incidents’ across Austin tonight,” the department wrote on social media.

TEXAS FUNERAL HOME SUED AFTER MAN’S BODY LEFT ‘TO LITERALLY ROT’ FOR DAYS DURING WINTER STORM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The department wants to reiterate this behavior is reckless & poses significant risks and dangers to the public. APD remains committed to enforcing the law and keeping our community safe,” the statement continued.