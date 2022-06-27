Austin, Texas officials report first presumptive monkeypox case

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Health officials in Texas’s capital have reported the first presumptive case of monkeypox.

Austin Public Health said the individual was in close contact with someone else who was potentially infected with monkeypox and had recently traveled out of the state.

The Travis County resident is isolating at home and health officials are conducting contact tracing to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread.

“While the threat of monkeypox remains low, we recommend that all Travis County residents be aware and seek medical care if you believe you have symptoms of the virus,” Austin-Travis County Medical Director Dr. Desmar Walkes said in a statement on Friday.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, fatigue, and a headache, followed by a rash that develops into lesions.

The CDC has reported seven cases of monkeypox in Texas.