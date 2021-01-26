Austin SWAT team in standoff outside medical center, doctor reportedly held hostage inside

The Austin Police Department’s SWAT team is currently in a standoff at a medical center in central Austin that began around 4:30 p.m.

At least one doctor is being held inside the building, KVUE reports. The parent of a patient at the medical center tells Fox News that their doctor is being held in the building.

Police are currently talking to the suspect, who also appears to also be a doctor, through a bullhorn, according to KVUE. The witness also told Fox News the suspect is a doctor.

“You don’t deserve to go through this..for all you have done for others…that is why I want to help you work through this,” the local news outlet reports that a police officer said through a bullhorn to the suspect. “You have saved a lot of lives.”

HOUSTON DEPUTY SHOT IN BOTH HANDS, MANHUNT FOR SUSPECT INTENSIFIES

Law enforcement escorted at least one woman in scrubs away from the building, but it is unclear if she was ever held hostage, KXAN reports.

An officer also said through the bullhorn, “Everything that is happening tonight doesn’t take anything away from everything that you have accomplished as a doctor,” according to KEYE-TV reporter Melanie Barden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have evacuated homes in the area surrounding the 1900 block of W 35th Street and are asking the public to stay away.