Austin shooting leaves rising cycling star who had traveled to Texas for a race dead

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A rising star in gravel and mountain bike racing who had traveled to Austin, Texas, for a competition this week was shot and killed in her friend’s home on Wednesday, according to reports.

Anna Moriah Wilson, a 25-year-old who goes by “Mo,” was found by a friend suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the East Austin home shortly before 10:00 p.m., Fox 7 Austin reports.

Officers and emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.



next



prev



next



prev



Wilson recently started biking full-time after winning a series of races this year and had traveled to Texas from her Colorado home to compete in the Gravel Locos race on Saturday in Hico, about 120 miles north of Austin, cycling magazine VeloNews reports.

GUN HOMICIDES SPIKED TO HIGHEST LEVEL IN 25 YEARS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, ACCORDING TO CDC STUDY

“Our hearts are broken by the tragic passing of Moriah Wilson,” the Leadville Race Series wrote in a tribute on Twitter. “Her absence will leave an irreplaceable hole in our Leadville Family and in the entire sport of cycling. Our deepest condolences go out to those close to Mo as we mourn this difficult tragedy.”



next



prev



The Austin Police Department has identified a person of interest in Wilson’s death, according to Fox 7 Austin.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

It marks Austin’s 27th homicide this year after the city set a grim record of 89 homicides last year.