Austin police searching for kidnapping and robbery suspects who pulled gun on victim

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Austin Police Department is searching for two robbery suspects accused of kidnapping a woman in broad daylight last week and stealing from her.

The victim, described by law enforcement as an “older woman,” was in East Austin shortly before noon on July 19 when a man and a woman approached her and forced her in their car.



next



prev



“The suspects demanded a large amount of money,” Austin police said. “As the victim tried to leave the vehicle, the male suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and ordered her to stay inside the car.”

DALLAS POLICE ENGAGE FEMALE SHOOTER WHO OPENED FIRE BY AIRPORT TICKETING COUNTER

The woman was forced to withdraw a large amount of money at her bank and the suspects used her debit card at an ATM.

The female suspect, described by police as a Hispanic female wearing a black fisherman style hat and blue surgical mask, then forced the woman to use her credit cards to buy a number of expensive items at stores before dropping the victim off in the middle of a street.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A 2019 blue Ford Escape was used during the crime spree, according to police.